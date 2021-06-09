Covid-19 vaccination: India has administered over 23.9 crore doses so far

India has administered over 20.9 crore doses of the Covid-19 vaccine so far, according to the official data from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

As per the data, as of June 9, 7 am, 23,90,58,360 total doses of the anti-Covid vaccine had been administered in the country. Of this, 19,21,37,133 are first doses while 4,69,21,227 are second doses.

27,76,096 people were vaccinated in the last 24 hours. Of this, 24,68,492 people received the first dose of the vaccine while 3,07,604 received their second dose.

As for the State-wise tally, Maharashtra has administered the highest number of first doses among the States with 1,97,48,461 doses. It is followed by Uttar Pradesh at 1,74,71,652 and Rajasthan at 1,47,23,621.

Maharashtra is leading in terms of second doses with 49,32,788 second doses being administered so far in the State. It is followed by Gujarat at 43,62,132 and West Bengal at 39,73,884.

The State is also leading in terms of total doses administered with 2,46,81,249 doses, followed by Uttar Pradesh at 2,11,50,258 and Gujarat at 1,89,22,357.

India’s coronavirus infection tally is over 29 million. As per the official data, the active caseload now stands at 1231415, down by 72287. The number of cured/discharged/migrated patients increased by 162664 to 27504126. 2219 new deaths were reported, taking the death toll to 353528, as per the official data.