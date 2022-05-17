Covid-19 vaccination: India inoculated more than 10 lakh people on Sunday, May 16

Over ten lakh beneficiaries were inoculated against Covid-19 in India on Monday, May 16, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

According to the data, as of May 17, 7 am, 10,78,005 total doses of the Covid-19 vaccine were administered in the country in the last 24 hours.

This includes 40,941 first doses and 4,07,343 second doses administered to the 18+ population. 24,248 first doses and 88,482 second doses were administered to beneficiaries aged 15-18 years. 1,05,471 first doses and 1,87,438 second doses were administered to beneficiaries aged 12-14 years. 44,340 precaution doses were administered to beneficiaries aged 18-59 years in the last 24 hours while 1,79,742 precaution doses were administered to beneficiaries aged above 60 years, healthcare workers (HCW), frontline workers (FLW) in the last 24 hours.

1,91,48,94,858 total doses of the vaccine have been administered in the country so far.

This includes 91,56,20,671 total first doses and 82,07,08,630 total second doses administered to beneficiaries aged 18+ years, 5,90,04,371 total first doses and 4,41,24,835 total second doses administered to beneficiaries aged 15-18 years, 3,19,02,564 first doses and 1,23,55,548 second doses administered to beneficiaries aged 12-14 years, 14,73,548 precaution doses administered to beneficiaries aged 18-59 years and 2,97,04,691 precaution doses administered to beneficiaries aged above 60 years, HCW and FLW so far.

Uttar Pradesh has administered the highest number of total doses among the States with 32,09,88,664 doses. It is followed by Maharashtra with 16,60,33,816 doses administered and West Bengal, which has administered the third highest number of doses with 13,94,53,607 doses.

Covid-19 case count

India’s active Covid-19 caseload stands at 16,400.

1,569 new cases were recorded in the last 24 hours. 2,467 recoveries were recorded in the last 24 hours increasing total recoveries to 4,25,84,710. 19 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours, taking the death toll to 5,24,260.