Covid-19 vaccination: More than 14 lakh beneficiaries vaccinated on June 29

India vaccinated more than 14 lakh beneficiaries against Covid-19 on Wednesday, June 29, according to official data from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

According to the data, as of 7 am, June 30, 14,17,217 total doses of the Covid-19 vaccine were administered in India in the last 24 hours.

This includes 50,457 first doses and 4.41 lakh second doses administered to the 18+ population.

35,926 first doses and 1.04 lakh second doses were administered to beneficiaries aged 15-18 years. 90,873 first doses and 2.26 lakh second doses were administered to beneficiaries aged 12-14 years.

99,368 precautionary doses were administered to beneficiaries aged 18-59 years in the last 24 hours, while 3.68 lakh precautionary doses were administered to beneficiaries aged above 60 years, healthcare workers (HCW) and frontline workers (FLW).

India has administered 1,97,61,91,554 total doses of the vaccine overall.

This includes 91.78 crore first doses and 84.34 crore second doses that were administered to the 18+ population. 6.04 crore first doses and 4.88 crore second doses were administered to beneficiaries aged 15-18 years.

3.67 crore first doses and 2.34 crore second doses were administered to beneficiaries aged 12-14 years, while 54.71 lakh precautionary doses were administered to beneficiaries aged 18-59 years and about 4.92 crore precautionary doses were administered to beneficiaries aged above 60 years, HCW and FLW.

Uttar Pradesh has administered the highest number of doses with 34.04 crore doses. It is followed by Maharashtra with 16.93 crore doses, and West Bengal with nearly 14.20 crore doses.

Covid-19 cases

India’s active Covid-19 caseload stands at 1,04,555. 18,819 new cases were recorded in the last 24 hours.

13,827 recoveries were recorded in the last 24 hours, with total recoveries at 4.28 crore. 39 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours, taking the death toll to 5,25,116.