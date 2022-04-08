Covid-19 vaccination: More than 16 lakh total doses administered in India on April 7

India vaccinated over 16 lakh beneficiaries against Covid-19 on Thursday, April 7, as per the official data from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

According to the data, as of 7 am on April 8, about 16.80 lakh total doses of the Covid-19 vaccine were administered in the last 24 hours. Of this, 52,863 were first doses and 6.17 lakh were second doses administered to beneficiaries aged 18+ years.

About 52,298 first doses and 1.75 lakh second doses were administered to beneficiaries aged 15-18 years. Over 6.42 lakh doses were administered to the beneficiaries in the 12-14 years cohort while 1.40 lakhprecautionary doses were administered in the last 24 hours.

Over 185.38 crore total doses of the vaccine have been administered overall in the country so far. This includes 91.33 crore total first doses and 79.85 crore total second doses administered to the beneficiaries aged 18+ years.

About 5.75 crore total first doses and 3.92 crore total second doses were administered to beneficiaries aged 15-18 years. Over 2.11 crore doses to the 12-14 years cohort and a total of 2.40 crore precautionary doses were administered so far.

Among the States, Uttar Pradesh has administered the highest number of total doses overall with 30.35 crore doses. It is followed by Maharashtra with 16.22 crore doses and West Bengal with 13.59 crore doses.

Active Covid-19 cases

India’s active Covid-19 caseload stands at 11,492. About 1,109 new cases were recorded in the last 24 hours. 1,213 recoveries were recorded in the last 24 hours increasing the total recoveries to 4.25 crore. 43 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours, taking the death toll to 5.21 lakh.