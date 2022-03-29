Covid-19 vaccination: More than 183.5 crore total doses administered in India so far

India has administered over 183.5 crore total doses of the Covid-19 vaccine so far, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. As per the official data, as of March 29, 7 am, over 183.53 crore total doses of the vaccine had been administered in the country so far.

This includes 91.26 crore total first doses and 79.19 crore total second doses administered to the beneficiaries aged over 18 years, 5.69 crore total first doses and 3.74 crore total second doses administered to beneficiaries aged 15-18 years, 1.36 crore doses to beneficiaries in the 12-14 years cohort and a total of 2.27 crore precaution doses administered so far.

Over 25.9 lakh total doses of the vaccine were administered in the last 24 hours. Of this, 89,263 were first doses and 8.02 lakh were second doses administered to beneficiaries aged 18+ years. 85,677 first doses and 2.19 lakh second doses were administered to beneficiaries aged 15-18 years. Over 12.49 lakh doses were administered to the beneficiaries aged 12-14 years in the last 24 hours while precaution doses administered total 1.45 lakh.

Among the States, Uttar Pradesh has administered the highest number of total doses overall with 29.88 crore doses. It is followed by Maharashtra with 16.05 crore doses and West Bengal with 13.46 croredoses.

Active Covid-19 cases

India’s active Covid-19 caseload stands at 15,378. 1,259 new cases were recorded in the last 24 hours. 1,705 recoveries were recorded in the last 24 hours increasing total recoveries to 4.24 crore. 35 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours, taking the death toll to over 5.21 lakh.