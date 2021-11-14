Covid-19 vaccination: Mumbai achieves 100% first dose vaccine coverage for all above 18 years

Mumbai has achieved 100 per cent first dose Covid-19 vaccination coverage for its eligible adult population, State Health Minister Rajesh Tope said on Saturday.

The State has achieved its target to cover all eligible beneficiaries above the age of 18 in terms of administering the first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine.

The State Health Minister on Saturday said that the city had administered a total of 1.5 crore vaccine doses including over 92,36,500 first doses and 59,83,452 second doses, achieving its target to vaccinate eligible adult population of 92,36,546.

As per the data on the Co-win dashboard as of 1 pm on November 14, Mumbai had administered 1,52,87,610 vaccine doses in total including 92,53,854 first doses and 60,33,756 second doses.

"With the completion of the first dose target, the administration is now striving to achieve the second dose target as soon as possible," Tope said in a tweet.

Mumbai launched the first phase of its Covid-19 vaccination drive for healthcare workers on January 16 and gradually increased the number of vaccination centers. The city has around 462 public and private vaccination centres.

Even as the city has statistically achieved its target to vaccinate the entire adult population with the first dose, it will have to administer more doses to cover its entire adult population.

According to a Hindustan Times report, around 10-20 per cent of people who have received the first dose of the vaccine Mumbai are likely to be from other parts of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) or other parts of Maharashtra.

Mumbai’s executive health officer Dr Mangala Gomare has said that it has accounted for the mismatch and the district's vaccination drive will continue aggressively, as per the report.

As of November 13, 6pm, Mumbai had 2819 total active patients and 737671 total recovered patients, according to the data from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation.

The city's overall recovery rate stands at 97 per cent while The doubling rate is 2104 Days.

Cumulatively, as of November 14, 7am, India has administered 1,12,01,03,225 total doses of the vaccine including 75,03,45,897 first doses and 36,97,57,328 second doses, according to the official data from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.