Covid-19 vaccination: Over 13 lakh doses administered in India on May 28

India vaccinated over 13 lakh beneficiaries against Covid-19 on Saturday, May 28, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

As of 7 am on May 29, 13,81,764 total doses of the Covid-19 vaccine were administered in the country in the last 24 hours. Of this, 43,264 first doses and 4,55,683 second doses were administered to those aged above 18. 34,130 first doses and 1,06,345 second doses were administered to beneficiaries aged 15-18 years. 1,34,554 first doses and 2,65,372 second doses were administered to the 12-14 years cohort. 1,01,500 precaution doses were administered to beneficiaries aged 18-59 years in the last 24 hours, while 2,40,916 precaution doses were administered to beneficiaries aged above 60 years, healthcare workers and frontline workers.

The country has administered 1,93,28,44,077 total doses of the vaccine so far.

This includes 91,62,55,359 total first doses and 82,70,53,329 total second doses administered to the 18+ population. 5,94,28,860 were total first doses and 4,55,91,799 were total second doses administered to beneficiaries aged 15-18 years while 3,37,83,574 first doses and 1,60,42,506 second doses were administered to the beneficiaries aged 12-14 years. 21,87,914 precaution doses were administered to beneficiaries aged 18-59 years and 3,25,00,736 precaution doses were administered to beneficiaries aged above 60 years, HCW (Healthcare workers), FLW (Frontline workers) so far.

Uttar Pradesh has administered the highest number of Covid-19 vaccines with 32,64,62,794 doses. It is followed by Maharashtra with 16,66,94,862 doses administered so far and West Bengal with 14,01,95,501 doses.

Covid-19 case count

India’s active Covid-19 caseload stands at 17,087. 2,828 new cases were recorded in the last 24 hours. 2,035 recoveries recorded in the last 24 hours has increased the total recoveries to 4,26,11,370. 14 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours, taking the death toll to 5,24,586.