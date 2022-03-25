Covid-19 vaccination: over 29.8 lakh doses administered in India on March 24

India inoculated over 29.8 lakh people against Covid-19 on Thursday, March 24, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. According to the official data, as of 7 am on March 25, 29.8 lakh total doses of the vaccine were administered in the last 24 hours. Of this, 86,889 were first doses and 7.77 lakh were second doses administered to beneficiaries aged above 18.

96,645 first doses and 2.38 lakh second doses were administered to beneficiaries aged 15-18 years. 16.4 lakh doses were administered to the beneficiaries aged 12-14 years in the last 24 hours. 1.36 lakh precautionary doses were administered in the last 24 hours.

Over 182 crore total doses of the Covid-19 vaccine have been administered in the country so far, as per the official data. This includes 91.22 croretotal first doses and 78.88 crore total second doses administered to the beneficiaries aged over 18, 5.66 crore total first doses and 3.66 crore total second doses administered to beneficiaries aged 15-18 years, 90 lakh doses to beneficiaries aged 12-14 years and a total of 2.22 crore precautionary doses were administered so far.

In terms of the State wise toll, Uttar Pradesh has administered the highest number of total doses across the board with 29.75 crore doses. It is followed by Maharashtra with 15.97 crore doses and West Bengal with 13.37 crore doses.

Covid-19 cases

India’s active Covid-19 caseload stands at 21,530. 1,685 new cases were recorded in the last 24 hours. 2,499 recoveries were recorded in the last 24 hours, increasing total recoveries to 4.24 crore. 83 new deaths were recorded, taking the death toll to 5.16 lakh.