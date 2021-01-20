Hesitancy to take Covid-19 vaccine reason for low turnout in India

Mobility paves Samsung’s silver path
The Korean giant’s early bet on mobile phones helped it hit the $10-bn mark in India, but in its 25th year it ...
Around 50 people have received Covid-19 vaccine doses per session across India, half of the expected average set by the government.
This is mainly due to the vaccine hesitancy that made people reluctant to get inoculated with the vaccine.
According to the data released by the Health Ministry, between Saturday and Monday, 381,305 people received vaccine jab in 7,704 sessions. However, many health workers, who were to receive the vaccine, did not turn up.
The total number of vaccinations till Monday was 429,409.
The turnout decreased from 4,319 on Saturday to 3,593 on Monday, barring Sunday. At the All-India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi, only eight people were inoculated on Monday. Concerns about vaccine safety have discouraged people to take vaccines.
Dr Randeep Guleria, the director of All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), said “Initially, health care workers were very keen to get the vaccine.”
“But then because of the infodemic, because of things doing the rounds on social media, because of side effects being highlighted more than what they were, it created a lot of anxiety not only among healthcare workers but also with public at large.”
Manohar Aghnani, an additional secretary in the Union health ministry, said 580 cases of adverse reactions from the vaccine have been reported in three days of the vaccine drive.
The Health Ministry maintained that all adverse reactions have been mild, with fleeting symptoms such as nausea and mild fever. Of the 580 – who represent just 0.15 per cent of those vaccinated – seven required hospitalizations, as per media reports.
Meanwhile, both vaccine manufacturers -- Serum Institute and Bharat Biotech -- have released factsheets about their vaccine and advised people with certain health conditions to be cautious while being inoculated.
The Korean giant’s early bet on mobile phones helped it hit the $10-bn mark in India, but in its 25th year it ...
Antrix should adopt a different tactic than merely fighting over jurisdiction: Experts
Invest in relationships, enterprise, behaviour, effort and learning
From different types of osmoses to new membranes, researchers have come up with ways of drawing water
High valuation and stiff competition from larger players are a dampener
₹1503 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1500148015101525 As the stock has broken out of resistance at ₹1,500, ...
The stock of Kajaria Ceramics Limited, after witnessing a fresh breakout, on Tuesday hit a fresh 52-week high ...
Will a stock continue its current trend or will it reverse? We tell you how you can read chart patterns to ...
In these isolated times when people yearn for a slice of the familiar, amateur and professional chefs are ...
Writer Narendra’s latest book, rich with vignettes from Bastar and his native village in Uttar Pradesh, ...
On the eve of his 86th birthday, a peek into an interview-based book that reveals the actor’s many moods, ...
Forget the tuna. The island nation will keep you full and happy with coconut, koftas and jasmine
Digital is becoming dominant media, but are companies and their ad agencies transforming fast enough to make a ...
Slow Network, promoted by journalist-lyricist Neelesh Misra, pushes rural products and experiences
How marketers can use the traditional exchange of festive wishes meaningfully
For Fortune, a brand celebrating its 20th anniversary, it was a rude shock to become the butt of social media ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...