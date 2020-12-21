Covid-19 will take years, not months, to render vaccine ineffective: Experts

Packing batteries with more punch
Indian researchers are working on cells that can store more energy, last longer
After Britain witnessed an unprecedented surge in the coronavirus cases about the new strain of the virus, health experts urged caution and said that Covid-19 will take years, not months, to evolve enough to render the current vaccine against the virus ineffective, New York Times (NYT) reported.
Easing the worry, the scientists stated that a single catastrophic incident is not going to render all immunities impotent.
According to NYT, researchers have recorded thousands of modifications in the genetic material of SARS-CoV-2 as it has “hopscotched across the world.”
Some variants become more common in a population simply by luck, not because the changes somehow supercharge the virus. But as it becomes more difficult for the pathogen to survive – because of vaccinations and growing immunity in human populations, scientists said as quoted in the NYT report.
Also read: Covid-19 cases ‘absolutely rocketed’; new strain spread ‘out of control’: UK Health Secretary
NYT report further stated that so far coronavirus variant in Britain has around 20 mutations.
According to the report that has quoted scientists in South Africa, human behaviour has played a crucial role in driving the pandemic even though its impact is yet to be quantified.
“No one should worry that there is going to be a single catastrophic mutation that suddenly renders all immunity and antibodies useless. It is going to be a process that occurs over the time scale of multiple years and requires the accumulation of multiple viral mutations. It’s not going to be like an on-off switch,” Dr Jesse Bloom, an evolutionary biologist at the Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center in Seattle told to NYT.
Also read: Canada bans flights from UK as virus spreads
This comes as United Kingdom Health Secretary Matt Hancock cautioned Britons about the new strain of the virus that is “out of control,” as per media reports. The Health Secretary also stated that parts of England under high alert will witness the highest level of restrictions until the vaccination drive.
Indian researchers are working on cells that can store more energy, last longer
To fix a broken bone, doctors often harvest another bone from the patient’s body or from someone else. It ...
Superconductors from IIScScientists at IISc Bangalore have invented a device with a nanocrystal structure ...
Engineering and construction giant L&T has won a licence from the Council of Scientific & Industrial ...
You can act now on your desire to buy a house, provided you have a stable occupation and steady cash flows
The bellwether indices are at new peaks; weakness can emerge at higher levels. Stay watchful
The REIT fund-of-fund is the first one in India to invest in international REITs
Here are a few more options for you to save a decent amount of tax
For the past nine months, the people of Goa have been dealing with more than just the pandemic. The ...
My sister S, who lives in Connecticut, sends me a text message: “Informal opinion survey: What would you ...
An admirer bumps into Eric Hobsbawm. Or wishes she had
An ode to frogs and the role they play as environment markers gets the top award at a science film festival
How young businesses grabbed shelf and mind space during the pandemic
Wondrlab founder Saurabh Varma explains why and how his business will be driven by tech platforms
Defined by worry, 2020 also threw up newer consumer needs and, in turn, marketing opportunities
Burger loveA year after withdrawing it, McDonald’s India re-introduced the Chicken McGrill last month after a ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...