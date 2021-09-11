Covid-19:TN reports 1,639 new cases, 27 deaths

The number of Coronavirus cases in Tamil Nadu on Saturday increased to 1,639 from 1,631 on Friday to take the total number of cases in the State to 26,32,231.

After 1,517 persons were discharged, the total number of active cases stood at 16,399. The number of deaths registered was 27 and 1,58,623 samples were tested.

Chennai reported 170 (174) while Coimbatore reported 224 (235) new cases, according to State Health department data.