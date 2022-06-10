Covid update: Fresh cases rise to 7,548; Maharashtra, Kerala worst hit

India reported its highest daily surge in Covid cases in over three months, with the country reporting 7,548 cases. Maharashtra and Kerala with 2,813 and 2,193 cases, respectively, on a 24-hour-basis – accounted for 66 per cent of the fresh infections in the country.

Amongst the other States, Karnataka reported 471 cases while Delhi logged 622 fresh Covid infections.

The country reported 24 deaths on 24-hour basis, of which 17 were reconciliation from Kerala. This apart, one fatality was reported from each of the three States of Uttar Pradesh, Sikkim and Maharashtra; while two fatalities each were reported from the States of Delhi and Rajasthan.

The nationwide recovery rate was recorded at 98.70 per cent. As per the government data, 42,644,092 people have recovered from the viral disease so far. The case fatality rate is at 1.21 per cent, the Union Health Ministry said.

India’s daily positivity rate was up at 2.26 per cent while the weekly positivity rate was 1.50 per cent.

States on the Watch

With the number of Covid positive cases going up sharply and schools reopening, the Telangana government has asked the people to be on guard to prevent spread of the viral infection. Upcoming monsoons have made the State administration wary of seasonal diseases too.

“People should not neglect even mild symptoms,” Telangana Health Director G Srinivasa Rao said, adding that people have been urged to get a booster dose and ensure their children in the age group of 12-18 years get vaccinated.

The State witnessed a jump in the positive cases over the last week. It reported 122 cases on Thursday, the third consecutive day where the State reported more than 100 cases.

In Gujarat’s capital Ahmedabad, there were 83 new Covid cases on Friday—more than double of what was reported earlier this week. The State’s Covid count was 143.

The largest State-run hospital, Ahmedabad Civil Hospital, has made functional its dedicated 1,200-bed Covid hospital, located within its campus. State-run hospitals in other districts have been asked to check their preparedness to tackle any possible rise in infections.

The civic body in Ahmedabad has ramped up testing of the passengers arriving in the city from trains and buses. Testing domes have been set up at railway stations and bus terminus to test those coming from the travel.

“The rise in cases is not significant at present and are mainly concentrated in the cities of Ahmedabad, Vadodara, Gandhinagar, Rajkot and Surat. But we are keeping our preparations to tackle any possible surge,” said an official at the State health department.

(With inputs from KV Kurmanath in Hyderabad and Rutam Vora in Ahmedabad)