Covid impact: Home Secretary warns States/UTs ahead of festive season

In a bid to prevent resurgence in Covid cases during the upcoming festive season, the Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla has written to all the States/UTs urging them to take precautionary measures to avoid mass gatherings.

He has urged them to impose local restrictions to curb large gatherings, if required, during the festive season. He reiterated to focus on a five-fold strategy for Covid management- test, track, treat, vaccination and adherence to Covid appropriate behaviour.

“Enforcement of Covid 19 appropriate behaviour is essential for tackling the pandemic on a sustained basis. Weekly enforcement data, received from States/UTs regarding wearing facemask in public, maintaining social distancing norms, imposition of fines etc., indicates a downward trend in enforcement. States and UTs are requested to augment their enforcement efforts for effectively checking transmission of the disease,” Bhalla said in a letter.

He also requested States/UTs to ramp up testing and other measures like market surveillance with strict enforcement of Covid appropriate behaviour. He added that the Covid situation is stable except for the localised spread of the virus in a few States. The total number of active cases and high case positivity in some districts continue to be a matter of concern, Bhalla said.