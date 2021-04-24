Covid vaccine to remain available for free at Government hospitals: Centre

The Health Ministry clarified on Saturday that its procurement price for the vaccines -- Covaxin and Covishield -- remains same at Rs 150 per dose, and it will continue to provide for free to states.

“It is clarified that Govt of India’s procurement price for both #COVID19 vaccines remains Rs 150 per dose. GOI procured doses will continue to be provided totally free to States,” the ministry tweeted today in a response to a media report that said Indians could end up paying around Rs 400 per dose at State government hospitals if they agree to increased procurement cost of Serum Institute of india’s Covishield vaccine.

India reported 3,46,786 daily Covid19 cases on Saturday with 2,624 deaths in the last 24 hours till 8:00AM. Cumulatively, the coronavirus cases stood at 1,66,10,481, of which active cases were 2,552,940 , those who recovered were 13,867,997 and the death toll was 1,89,544 during the same period, according to the government data.

Among all the States, Maharshtra reported the highest number of daily cases at 82,800, followed by Uttar Pradesh at 36605,Kerala at 28,447, Karnataka at 26,962 and Delhi at 24,331.

There is an unrelenting spike in Covid cases even after the Government took several measures to contain the spread. The Government has so far given 13,83,79,832 anti-Covid jabs in the last 24 hours with 29,01,412 shots given in the last 24 hours .

Meanwhile, the CoWiIN platform has been fully upgraded to take on the rush expected with the expansion from May 1 of the vaccination drive to people above the age of 18, RS Sharma, CEO of the National Health Authority (NHA), said.