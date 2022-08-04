Covid wrap: Delhi positivity rate at 11.64%

Delhi reported five Covid-related deaths and nearly 2,073 new cases on August 3, and the positivity rate remained at 11.64 per cent, which is among the highest since January. This was the third consecutive day when positivity rate in Delhi remained above 10 per cent.

Nearly 17,800 tests were carried out, according to Health Department data. The positivity rate and daily Covid cases in the city have been rising steadily in the last one week. Delhi had reported 1,506 Covid cases and three deaths on Tuesday and the test positivity rate stood at 10.69 per cent.

India’s daily tally moves up

Meanwhile, India, on Thursday, reported a total of 19,893 new Covid cases, taking the total number of infections to 4,40,87,037. Daily Covid cases were up 16 per cent on a 24-hour basis. Active cases have declined to 1,36,478, showed data from the Union Health Ministry.

Active cases comprise 0.31 per cent of the total infections, while the Covid-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.5 per cent. National daily positivity rate stood at 4.94 per cent, while weekly positivity rate was 4.64 per cent.

The country reported 53 new Covid-related deaths, which included 15 reconciliation from Kerala. There were 38 fresh fatalities on a 24-hour basis with Maharashtra reporting seven deaths. This was followed by five from Delhi; four each in Himachal Pradesh, Assam and West Bengal; three each from Rajasthan, Punjab,Puducherry and Uttarakhand. One fatality each was reported from each of the states of Tamil Nadu and Uttar Pradesh .

According to Dr Sandeep Dewan, director and HOD, Critical Care Medicine, Fortis Memorial Research Institute, there is no need to worry about the cases; but, awareness on boosters and its benefits should be more.

“The booster dose uptake in India and across hospitals is less mainly due to the disease now being restricted to mild cases thanks to Omicron. So there is a false sense of well being amongst general community that Covid is not lethal any more,” he said adding that if the variant changes then we will again see serious cases go up as immunity will be low.