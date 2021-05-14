News

Covid19: Oxygen Express reaches Chennai from Durgapur

Our Bureau Chennai | Updated on May 14, 2021

The Express was loaded with 80 MT of medical oxygen in four containers at Durgapur

The first Oxygen Express has reached Chennai from Durgapur with medical Oxygen for Covid-19 patients in Tamil Nadu even as the number of coronavirus cases in the State has been increasing on a day-to-day basis.

Oxygen Express loaded at Durgapur reached Tondiarpet Inland container depot at 2 am on Friday with 80 MT of oxygen in four containers. Unloading of oxygen was also completed.

For the second Oxygen Express, three empty cryogenic tankers mounted on MBWT flat type wagons departed Tiruvallur on Thursday at 21:45 hrs to Rourkela, Odisha, says a Southern Railway release.

Published on May 14, 2021

