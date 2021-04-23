CSIR-CMERI transfers Oxygen Enrichment Unit tech to Hyderabad company

Travel pass: Pros may outweigh cons
IATA’s mobile application will allow travellers to store and manage certifications for Covid-19 tests or ...
To meet the oxygen supply chain problem of transportation and storage risks related to oxygen cylinders, CSIR-CMERI has transferred its Oxygen Enrichment technology to the Hyderabad-based Apollo Computing Laboratories.
Harish Hirani, Director, CSIR-CMERI, in a statement said the unit requires easily available oil-free reciprocating compressor, Oxygen grade zeolite sieves and pneumatic components. It is capable of delivering medical air in the range of up to 15 LPM with oxygen purity of more than 90 per cent. If required, this unit can even deliver up to 70 LPM at a purity of around 30 per cent and can safely be placed in the isolation ward of the hospital for patients who are in dire need of Oxygen.
This helps in accessibility of Oxygen in remotest places and widest points of need. The Outreach Factor of Oxygen gets multiplied through the adoption of this in-situ and decentralised generation of Oxygen.
He said further research is going on to develop a pulse dose mode which is capable of sensing the breathing pattern of a patient and then deliver during the inhalation only. This mode is supposed to reduce the oxygen demand by around 50 per cent when compared with the current version of continuous mode.
CSIR-CMERI has already invited Expression of Interest to manufacture Oxygen Enrichment Units through Technology Transfer.
Jaipal Reddy of Apollo Computing Laboratories said that the first prototype would be developed within 10 days and the production would be started from the second week of May. The current manufacturing capacity is of 300 units per day which may be augmented on demand.
He also informed that their company is planning to develop the unit both as standalone as Oxygen Enrichment Unit as well as with integrated version with ‘Swasth Vayu’ technology of CSIR-NAL.
Reddy said the unit is required as ‘Mini ICUs’ at small hospitals and isolation centres and at remote villages and places. By use of Oxygen Concentrators, the optimum utilisation of oxygen to the needy patients may also be ensured. If this facility is provided to Covid patients at initial stage, their visits to hospitals and further ventilatory support may be avoided in most of the cases.
