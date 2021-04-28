Curbs in Maharashtra to be extended by another 15 days: Rajesh Tope

Travel pass: Pros may outweigh cons
IATA’s mobile application will allow travellers to store and manage certifications for Covid-19 tests or ...
Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope on Wednesday said that the lockdown-like restrictions in Maharashtra will be extended by another 15 days beyond April 30.
Tope said that all Cabinet Ministers who participated in the meeting wanted the restrictions to be extended.
In view of the exponential rise in Covid cases, the Maharashtra government on April 4 had decided to impose strict movement restrictions in the state from 8 pm to 7 am and had applied Section 144 in the state. On weekends complete lockdown in the state was imposed. The current restrictions are till April 30.
Also read: Maharashtra allows Haffkine Bio-Pharma to manufacture Covid vaccines
The State Government has ordered the closure of most of the private offices and non-essential government offices. In essential government offices, the staff have been scaled down. Theatres, salons and parlours have been closed and restaurants have been asked to provide only take-away services. The timings ofmilk suppliers, groceries and vegetable providers have been reduced to just fours hours so as to prevent crowding.
Get more of your favourite news delivered to your inbox
IATA’s mobile application will allow travellers to store and manage certifications for Covid-19 tests or ...
A 2010 Act to regulate the medical sector flounders in implementation, even as healthcare remains ...
The scheme to boost local medtech manufacturing is timely, especially given the raging pandemic. But ...
Do pilots sleep on their job?
The second Covid wave has unleashed fresh uncertainties for the equity markets. Here are four stocks to ride ...
Several factors, including surging Covid cases, indicate more volatility ahead
Healthy loan book and stable asset quality, among other things, hold it in good stead
The stock is suitable for long-term investors, given multiple positives and reasonable valuation
An exotic pastiche of sorts, Armenia’s food is a subtly-influenced cuisine that retains a flavour of its own
A lockdown victim ponders over some imponderables
It’s been ten months since I left my private little bunker in Elsewhere — but today, I’m in my sister’s ...
It’s Sachin Tendulkar’s 49th birthday — a perfect occasion for a quiz on India’s cricket sensation
Monotype’s 2021 type trends report points to a return to hand and the familiar
As ‘ear-points’ between a company and a customer grow, we are witnessing a rise in audio assets
‘Desi Twitter challenger’ Koo on connecting like-minded folks
Coca-Cola has just introduced an oat milk line in the US under its Simply brand. Smart move, say industry ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...