CWC meet reposes faith in Gandhis, to hold Chintan Shivir on reasons for poor showing in recent polls

After discussing the reasons for its debacle in the recent Assembly elections, the Congress Working Committee reposed its faith in president Sonia Gandhi. The party said it will not allow even a whisper of discussion on the leadership as the organisational elections are on, but empowered Gandhi to make necessary organisational changes in the wake of the debacle.

The party also ruled out the possibility of the resignation of Sonia, Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra from the positions they hold in the party. "The CWC unanimously reaffirms its faith in the leadership of Sonia Gandhi and requests the Congress President to lead from the front, address the organisational weaknesses, effect necessary and comprehensive organisational changes in order to take on the political challenges," a statement issued after the meeting said.

The party also decided to hold a Chintan Shivir (Brainstorming Session) on the reasons for the debacle and other organisational issues soon after the second part of the Budget session beginning on Monday. The party also ruled out the possibility of advancing the date of the election of Congress president, which is to take place in August-September, according to the current schedule.

Congress President Sonia Gandhi chairs the Congress Working Committee meeting, in New Delhi, on Sunday. Rahul Gandhi is also seen | Photo Credit: -

The CWC said in a statement that the results are a cause of serious concern for the party and due to shortcomings in its strategy, it could not effectively expose the misrule of BJP State Governments in four States and overcome the anti-incumbency in Punjab in the short time after effecting a change of leadership. "Congress Party represents the hopes of millions of Indians against political authoritarianism prevailing in the country today and the party is fully conscious of its immense responsibility," the statement said.

Accepting the verdict, the party assured its workers and the people that it will continue to remain a vigilant and vibrant opposition. "The Congress Party will be fully prepared to face the electoral challenges in the election going states in 2022 & 2023 as well as in the Lok Sabha elections 2024," the statement said.