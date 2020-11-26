Cyclone Nivar kills 3 in Tamil Nadu

Your flight was cancelled but your boss thinks you are making it up
Airlines issue flight delay/cancellation certificates for those looking to furnish proof
Three people were killed and three injured in Tamil Nadu due to cyclone Nivar, which made a landfall overnight near the coastal town of Marakkanam, 30 km north of Puducherry.
The cyclone did not cause any major damage to properties. Nearly 14 acres of banana crop and a total of 101 huts (89 huts and 12 pucca houses) were damaged; 19 EB poles fell and have been replaced; 26 cattle lost lives and 380 fallen trees were removed, according to State government data released in the morning.
Over two lakh people were evacuated in the coastal districts to safety and accommodated at 3,085 relief camps. There were 921 permanent medical camps and 234 mobile medical camps.
At 1 pm, the Tamil Nadu State Disaster Management Authority said in a tweet that the cyclonic storm Nivar remained over north coastal Tamil Nadu and moved at a speed of 13 kmph during past six hours. It would continue to move northwestwards and weaken further into a Deep Depression during the next 6 hours and into a depression after subsequent 6 hours.
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami left the city in the afternoon to visit cyclone-hit areas in Cuddalore district, where he is likely to visit Reddichavadi-Kumaramangalam, Devanampattinam, and Cuddalore-OT.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah spoke to Palaniswami and also Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanaswami. The Centre is closely monitoring the situation in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry in the wake of cyclone Nivar, and Shah assured all possible help from the Centre to Tamil Nadu and Puducherry. NDRF teams are already on the ground to help people in need, he said in a tweet.
Cyclone Nivar: What should you do before a cyclone?
Meanwhile, Chennai is slowly limping back to normalcy after heavy rains pounded the city in the last 48 hours due to cyclone Nirav. In the city, 288 lamp posts fell and were cleared from the sites.
Flight operations that were suspended at Chennai airport for nearly 14 hours last night resumed from 9 am on Thursday morning after the cyclone made a landfall. State-run buses started to ply from the afternoon in seven districts, including Chengalpattu and Cuddalore.
Special trains from Egmore to places like Mangaluru and Alapuzha will run as per schedule. The workmen/suburban train services in Chennai, which was suspended in view of the cyclone, will resume operations from 15:00 hrs to 20:00 hrs of today, says a release from Southern Railway.
Chief Minister Palaniswami appreciated the efforts of Greater Chennai Corporation in carrying out various relief measures. “I am overwhelmed by the commitment and support provided by @chennaicorp and team in handling the #NivarCylone. Let us together set a good benchmark in handling such natural disasters with our robust systems and processes in place,” he said in a tweet.
Except for low-lying areas like Taramani and Velachery, the city was free from water stagnation.
