Dabur launches haircare range for children

Home grown FMCG major Dabur India is expanding its hair care portfolio under its flagship brand Dabur Amla with the launch of a specialised kids’ hair care range, in a bid to strengthen its brand salience among new age consumers. This is also the first time the FMCG major will be selling a range of products under the sub-brand, Dabur Amla Kids, exclusively on the e-commerce site, a trend increasingly adopted by companies in the personal care space.

Dabur Amla is among the company’s key consumer brands, clocking sales of over ₹1,000 crore. This move is in line with the company’s strategy to expand its power brands to tap into category adjacencies and offer them in modern formats.

Rajat Nanda, Marketing Head-HairCare, Dabur India, said, “Consumers are looking for products that offer specific solutions to meet specific needs. We believe that the need for a specialised haircare range for kids was an unmet one in the industry. No big player in this segment offers products specially designed for kids.”

The company hopes to woo young urban mothers who are increasingly looking for natural, chemical-free options for their kids. Dabur Amla Kids range includes hair oil and shampoo which are priced at ₹120 and ₹145 respectively for 200 ml. The products are also available in a Castle Combo pack priced at ₹265.

Nanda said that the kids’ hair and scalp are more sensitive and require special care. “Both Dabur Amla Kids Nourishing Hair Oil and Shampoo have been specially formulated keeping in mind these specific needs. While the oil is paraben and paraffin free, the shampoo is a natural cleanser with no sulfates and parabens,” he added.

Talking about the company’s distribution strategy for Dabur Amla Kids, he said, “We have decided to sell the kids haircare range exclusively through the e-commerce channel with Flipkart. Digital and e-commerce are an important opportunity area as they help create the initial visibility and buzz around the new product and helps in judging the consumer response to the product.”