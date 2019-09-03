Dabur launches haircare range for children

Where are the women in the workplace?
As someone who has been in HR for over 30 years and has worked in many large organisations, I have had a fair ...
Home grown FMCG major Dabur India is expanding its hair care portfolio under its flagship brand Dabur Amla with the launch of a specialised kids’ hair care range, in a bid to strengthen its brand salience among new age consumers. This is also the first time the FMCG major will be selling a range of products under the sub-brand, Dabur Amla Kids, exclusively on the e-commerce site, a trend increasingly adopted by companies in the personal care space.
Dabur Amla is among the company’s key consumer brands, clocking sales of over ₹1,000 crore. This move is in line with the company’s strategy to expand its power brands to tap into category adjacencies and offer them in modern formats.
Rajat Nanda, Marketing Head-HairCare, Dabur India, said, “Consumers are looking for products that offer specific solutions to meet specific needs. We believe that the need for a specialised haircare range for kids was an unmet one in the industry. No big player in this segment offers products specially designed for kids.”
The company hopes to woo young urban mothers who are increasingly looking for natural, chemical-free options for their kids. Dabur Amla Kids range includes hair oil and shampoo which are priced at ₹120 and ₹145 respectively for 200 ml. The products are also available in a Castle Combo pack priced at ₹265.
Nanda said that the kids’ hair and scalp are more sensitive and require special care. “Both Dabur Amla Kids Nourishing Hair Oil and Shampoo have been specially formulated keeping in mind these specific needs. While the oil is paraben and paraffin free, the shampoo is a natural cleanser with no sulfates and parabens,” he added.
Talking about the company’s distribution strategy for Dabur Amla Kids, he said, “We have decided to sell the kids haircare range exclusively through the e-commerce channel with Flipkart. Digital and e-commerce are an important opportunity area as they help create the initial visibility and buzz around the new product and helps in judging the consumer response to the product.”
As someone who has been in HR for over 30 years and has worked in many large organisations, I have had a fair ...
The focus will be on developing stronger core muscles
Recently, the apex court referred the final decision on the Oxytocin case to a larger Bench
Human genome editing registry: WHO approves first phaseA World Health Organization expert advisory committee ...
From an energy-focussed giant to an energy-plus-consumer business play — the company has undergone a major ...
The Sensex and the Nifty moved sideways last week and could remain range-bound
While there have been one-off issues, projects coming on stream should aid earnings
Prospects look good, thanks to higher price realisations and lower cost of imported gas
Stand-up comedy is big business in India, mostly centred in the entertainment capital Mumbai. It is Bengaluru, ...
It’s the 149th birth anniversary of Maria Tecla Artemisia Montessori, an Italian educator after whom the ...
This weekend, I run off to Kerala with my niece from Chennai. We arrive in Coimbatore at 3.15pm, are met by a ...
The courage to break tradition, combined with her love for all things Barmeri, has put the arc lights on the ...
Consumer behaviour during downturns, and what marketers can do
Zomato vs restaurateurs face-off highlights the bitter side of seemingly sweet schemes
Rising fraud has led to the loss of ad dollars and compromised brand safety
BARC’s self-service portal A lot of advertising decisions in India are made basis data provided by audience ...
Whether it’s Coimbatore, Pune or Chennai, auto-component makers have hit a speedbreaker. BusinessLine reports
What lies ahead for India’s auto sector, probes Parvatha Vardhini C
Home-buyers have lost their life savings to bogus projects. Can RERA make a difference? BusinessLine ...
Maharashtra was one of the first States to establish a Real Estate Regulatory Authority in 2017 in a bid to ...