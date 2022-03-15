hamburger

Daily Covid-19 cases at 2,568 with 97 deaths

BL New Delhi Bureau | New Delhi, Mar 15 | Updated on: Mar 15, 2022
A medic fill a syringe with COVID-19 Covaxin vaccine dose to administers a 15-year-old student beneficiary during the vaccination drive, at Sarvodya Kanya Vidyalaya Rajouri Garden in West Delhi. Photo: SHIV KUMAR PUSHPAKAR / The Hindu

According to experts, India has entered an endemic stage and delta variant is completely wiped out

India reported 2,568 cases on Tuesday with 97 deaths in the last 24 hours till 8:00 am, as per the Health Ministry data. The cases have been less than 10,000 for more than two weeks now. According to experts, India has entered an endemic stage and delta variant is completely wiped out from the country now. In Maharashtra, the cases were at 207 with zeo, while Kerala logged 1193 cases with 72 mortalities on Tuesday till evening. 

Vaccinations

Meanwhile, the positivity rate in the country was at 0.37 per cent, and the weekly positivity rate was also below 1 per cent at 0.46 per cent, as per the data. Also, in the previous day, the country conducted more than 7 lakh tests taking to a total of 77.97 crore tests done so far. In addition, the country’s recovery rate stood at 98.72 per cent with 4,722 patients recovering in the last 24 hours till 8:00 am. The cumulative tally of recovered patients was at 4.24 lakh.

On the vaccination front, India’s Covid vaccination coverage has exceeded 180.50 crore with more than 18 lakh vaccine doses administered on Tuesday till 9:00 PM, as per the CoWIN Dashboard. Also, the Government informed Tuesday that more than 17 crore vaccine doses were still available with the State/UTs to be administered.

Published on March 15, 2022
