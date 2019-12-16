‘Delay in framing rules for global carbon market is a huge disappointment’

Nokia 7.2 review: A good looker, but low value for money
With competition surrounding it, this phone stands little chance with its dated specs and lacklustre ...
The International Emissions Trading Association has said that it is a “huge disappointment” that framing of rules for global carbon trading has been delayed by (at least) a year more.
The rules for operationalisation of an emissions trading mechanism, as envisaged under Article 6 of the Paris Agreement, could not be agreed upon by negotiators at the recently-concluded 25th Conference of Parties meeting at Madrid.
In an e-mail to BusinessLine, IETA’s CEO, Dirk Forrister, however, noted that “countries don’t have to wait on rules to get started in market cooperation.”
In Paris in December 2015, all countries put on the table what they would do for combating global warming/climate change. These Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs) became commitments under the Paris Agreement.
IETA has estimated that a robust market for carbon trading can help reduce the cost of meeting the NDCs by $320 billion a year, by 2030. Carbon trading refers to trading in instruments that entities would earn for their climate actions, such as putting up a renewable energy plant.
A question is whether there would be a buyers for carbon credits even assuming that an international framework for trading is in place. On this, Forrister said: “The tools of carbon trading will be used extensively if countries are serious about getting to Paris goals of net-zero emissions by mid-century.”
Many countries are still developing their national programmes to implement the Paris Agreement and “we expect many of them to outline plans for the use of international markets,” he said.
Some, such as Jairam Ramesh, Congress leader and a former climate negotiator of India, argue against carbon markets, on the grounds that they are only gamed and used by the developed countries to evade commitments. On this, Forrister said that there ought to be “strong accounting systems”.
“We expect that any UN-sanctioned body that would measure and verify reductions and approve the issuance of carbon instruments would have strong safeguards in place to ensure reductions were real,” he said. “Markets rely on confidence; it will be the UN’s task to deliver that confidence,” he added.
In a IETA press release issued today, Forrister observed that the failure in Madrid wouldn’t stop countries from co-operating on building “high integrity markets of the future.”
“Since the UN climate process has stalled, the opportunity will move to bilateral and regional markets, where pilot systems are already in formation,” the release says.
With competition surrounding it, this phone stands little chance with its dated specs and lacklustre ...
Construction of tunnels to connect what will be the world’s tallest railway bridge in Jammu and Kashmir’s ...
How quilting discarded clothes is being used to empower women
Manipur’s rich plant wealth is a gift to mankind that needs to be nurtured with care, says biotech ...
The policy offers comprehensive critical illness cover at an affordable price
The life insurance sector is in a sweet spot. Top private life insurers, with diversified product portfolios, ...
Demand forecast for next year is bleak while supply from China is expected to be stable
The benchmark indices rallied strongly,but key barrier needs to be surpassed
Chemistry and music sparred for supremacy in S Sowmya’s life, before the PhD scholar finally threw in her lot ...
The Scottish author says the iconic Indian writer was the inspiration for his bestselling series The No. 1 ...
On December 14, 2006, journalist Muntadhar al-Zaidi threw his shoe at US President George W Bush in Iraq. A ...
ASMR videos help people wind down — or rev up
Reflections on ten big consumer trends that dominated the past decade
There is a shift in the way Marriott is looking at delivering luxurious experiences to its guests
Kerala wants to be India’s creative hub where designers ideate, imagine and innovate for tomorrow
How Fujifilm has used its imaging strength to re-invent itself
With land and State resources in short supply, only higher education can challenge social hierarchies, says ...
Fee hike can hit students of low-income groups
The fees for the flagship Post Graduate Programme (PGP) in Management at the Indian Institute of ...
Farmers, reeling under crop losses, feel the Centre’s crop insurance scheme is merely helping insurance firms ...