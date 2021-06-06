Delhi CM urges PM Modi to approve ‘Doorstep Delivery of Ration’ scheme

Renewable energy sector looks at storage for succour
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to allow the ‘Doorstep Delivery of Ration’ scheme in the national capital. This comes a day after the Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal had “rejected” the file for implementation of the scheme.
“I request you with folded hands on behalf of Delhi’s 70 lakh poor people, please don’t stop this scheme . There should not be any politics over this scheme as it is in the interest of poor and it is meant for the benefit of the nation,” said Kejriwal.
He said that the Delhi LG rejected the scheme by saying that the approval of the Centre was not taken. “Just two days before the scheme’s implementation, the Centre stopped it. They claim that we didn’t take approval but we took the approval five times. Legally, we don’t need the Centre’s approval to implement the scheme but we did out of courtesy,” said Kejriwal.
Kejriwal also said that he was not looking to implement the doorstep delivery of ration scheme for his own credit. “I do not want any credit for this (scheme). I will tell the world that it (the doorstep delivery of ration) was Modi’s idea. This is not the time to fight. How can the country run if you (centre) are fighting with the government in West Bengal, in Lakshadweep, people of Delhi and farmers”, Kejriwal asked.
Meanwhile, due to further dip in daily Covid-19 case count, the national capital Delhi will go in for further relaxations from Monday.
The national capital has recorded 381 new infections in the last 24 hours to Sunday. This was the lowest daily Covid-19 new infections count since March 15, say official figures.
The fatalities on Sunday stood at 34, the lowest in the last two months.
The daily test positivity rate on Sunday reduced to 0.50 per cent from 0.53 per cent on Saturday and 0.68 per cent on Friday.
This is the seventh straight day when daily test positivity rate has remained below 1 per cent.
