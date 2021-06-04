News

Delhi HC dismisses Juhi Chawla’s petition against 5G

Our Bureau New Delhi | Updated on June 04, 2021

The Court imposed costs of ₹20 lakh for “abuse” of the process of law

Delhi High Court on Friday dismissed actress Juhi Chawla’s petition challenging the rollout of 5G network, while imposing a fine of of ₹20 lakh, for filing a “defective” plea that was an “abuse of the process of law”.

Dismissing the petition, Justice GR Midha observed that the suit appeared to have been filed for publicity as Juhi Chawla circulated the link of the hearing on social media. The Court also directed issuance of show cause notices for contempt against persons who disrupted proceedings in the virtual hearing.

“They (plaintiffs) have abused and misused the process of law. Plaintiffs are directed to deposit a cost of ₹20 lakh within one week… It appears that the plaintiffs have filed this suit for publicity which is clear by the plaintiff 1 (Juhi Chawla) sharing the link of the hearing on her social media which led to multiple disruptions in the hearing,” the Court noted.

Published on June 04, 2021

