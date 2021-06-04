Delhi HC dismisses Juhi Chawla’s petition against 5G

Delhi High Court on Friday dismissed actress Juhi Chawla’s petition challenging the rollout of 5G network, while imposing a fine of of ₹20 lakh, for filing a “defective” plea that was an “abuse of the process of law”.

Dismissing the petition, Justice GR Midha observed that the suit appeared to have been filed for publicity as Juhi Chawla circulated the link of the hearing on social media. The Court also directed issuance of show cause notices for contempt against persons who disrupted proceedings in the virtual hearing.

Also read:Delhi High Court asks Juhi Chawla to give short note on plea against 5G technology

“They (plaintiffs) have abused and misused the process of law. Plaintiffs are directed to deposit a cost of ₹20 lakh within one week… It appears that the plaintiffs have filed this suit for publicity which is clear by the plaintiff 1 (Juhi Chawla) sharing the link of the hearing on her social media which led to multiple disruptions in the hearing,” the Court noted.