Delhi, Kerala account for 32% of new Covid-19 cases

Delhi and Kerala, which accounted for over 7,500 and 6,400 new cases respectively, accounted for nearly one-third of new 45,576 Covid-19 cases reported in the last 24 hours in the country.

During the same period, 48,493 people recovered and 585 people succumbed to their infection.

The number of confirmed cases in the country inched closer to 90 lakh while there were 83.84 lakh recovered cumulatively since the beginning of the pandemic. There are 4,43,303 active cases in the country. Till date, 1,31,578 people died of Covid-19 in India.

The Centre and the Delhi government are working together to stem the third wave of Covid-19 in the national capital with a slew of measures. Though the numbers in Kerala are high, the State is recording more recoveries than fresh cases, leading to reduction in active load of cases. Many North and Central Indian States such as Chhatisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Haryana are witnessing a rising trend in Covid cases of late.

