Pune-based e-cycle startup EMotorad announced a partnership with former Indian cricket captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni, who has invested in the company and will serve as brand endorser.

A media statement quoted Dhoni saying, “The future is in our hands. We are in an era where innovation plays a huge role in shaping sustainable solutions, and I’m a fan of new-age companies that build these. EMotorad stands at the forefront of shaping the future of mobility, and I am thrilled to be a part of this journey!”

Founded in 2020 by Rajib Gangopadhyay, Kunal Gupta, Aditya Oza, and Sumedh Battewar, EMotorad manufactures e-cycles for adventure seekers, daily commuters, and casual riders. It also exports worldwide, customising the e-cycles to meet country-specific regulations.

Gupta, co-founder and CEO of EMotorad, said, “Dhoni perfectly embodies the core values of EMotorad: someone with passion, authenticity, and, most importantly, the love for bikes, cars, and now our e-cycles. We started EMotorad with a simple mission: to optimise the world of mobility and create fun moments for people and the planet — and who better than MS Dhoni to represent this.”

In November 2023, EMotorad secured ₹164 crore funding in a Series B round led by Panthera Growth Partners

With operations across eight countries, EMotorad has a network of over 350 dealers and 10 experience centres in India, apart from a digital presence.

