DMK announces candidates list

The DMK party on Friday released its list of candidates for 173 constituencies, many of which may see new faces, while a host of former MLAs and ministers with the party Chief MK Stalin seeking re-election from Kolathur constituency in Chennai.

Among the new faces, DMK Chief MK Stalin’s son Udayanidhi Stalin will make his electoral debut by contesting from Chepauk-Thiruvallikeni constituency in Chennai.

Notable seniors and former MLAs and Ministers in the in the list include Duraimurugan (who is contesting from Katpadi for the 10th time), EV Velu (Tiruvannamalai), K Ponmudi (Thirukovilur), KN Nehru (Tiruchirapalli North), MRK Panneerselvam (Kurinjipadi), KR Periyakaruppan (Thiruppathur), Thangam Thennarasu (Thiruchuzhi), Geetha Jeevan (Tuticorin), Poongothai Aladi Aruna (Alangulam), Suresh Rajan (Nagercoil), KKSSR Ramachandran (Aruppukottai), Anitha R Radhakrishnan (Thiruchendur), and son of former Union Minister TR Baalu, TRB Raja.

While announcing the candidates list, Stalin said he would file his nomination papers on March 15.

In the DMK-led front, DMK contests 173 seats and its key ally Congress will contest in 25 constituencies. Other parties in the front include CPI, CPI(M), VCK, IUML and MMK, among others.