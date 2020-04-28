Domestic leather sector flattened as $1-b export orders stand cancelled

Realme 6 Pro review: Half a dozen cameras and a lot of features
When smartphones come out of lockdown and are delivered to your doorstep again, here’s one in the affordable ...
India’s leather industry, which employs nearly 4.42 million people, is bearing the brunt of the pandemic, with exports worth nearly $1 billion (₹7,600 crore) cancelled by buyers in countries such as the US and Europe.
The industry has been hit hard by shipments being put on hold by buyers as well as a delay in receipt of payment for shipments made. “It will take at least a year for the industry to bounce back,” said PR Aqeel Ahmed, Chairman, Council for Leather Exports (CLE), which is the apex trade promotion organisation of the Indian leather and leather products industry.
The leather, leather products and footwear industry is a labour-oriented one, employing people belonging to economically weaker sections. Over 90 per cent of the exporters are in the MSME segment, Ahmed told BusinessLine.
With exports of over $5 billion, India’s leather sector is the second largest producer of footwear and leather garments in the world, the second largest exporter of leather garments and the third largest exporter of saddlery and harnesses.
The major production centres are located in Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Punjab, Karnataka, Telengana, Haryana (Gurugram), Delhi, Madhya Pradesh, Kerala, Rajasthan and Jammu & Kashmir.
In Tamil Nadu alone the export order cancellations are at nearly $370 million (₹2,800 crore), said Ahmed, who is also the Managing Director of the Chennai-based Florence Shoe Co Pvt Ltd. In a video conference that Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami held with industry leaders, Ahmed sought government support for the industry.
China and Vietnam are now operating at full capacities, he said. At the same time, stores in Italy, Spain and Germany are gradually reopening. “We hope it will create some opportunities for us in the near future,” he added.
Post lockdown, it has to be seen if global buyers would still wait to buy from India, as Bangladesh has given huge support to their respective industries, said Ahmed. “I hope we don’t miss another opportunity as exports totally depend on buyers and the importing country,” he added.
The short-term challenge is to complete the pending orders. The long-term challenge depends on samples that have to go before May begins, said Ahmed, adding that six months’ orders are at stake.
The CLE has sought a comprehensive economic stimulus package from the government for the leather industry, he further said. This calls for improving liquidity and cash flow, enhancing export competitiveness and quicker tax refunds.
Other suggestions include postponing the statutory due dates to June 30, a 25 per cent increase in working capital loans, and interest subventions and wage subsidies up to June 30, he said.
When smartphones come out of lockdown and are delivered to your doorstep again, here’s one in the affordable ...
Acrobatic flying team from the UK shares details of the exhaustive preparation that goes into their ...
Keeping grounded planes preserved is a challenging task that requires suitable tools, manpower and money.
Karbon raises ₹7.3 cr in seed roundKarbon, a corporate credit card for Indian and South-east Asian start-ups, ...
Alternative assets closely linked to stock and debt markets could not avert the losses
... but initiating fresh positions before it breaches ₹45,000 or ₹47,327 is not advisable
If you go long on the contract, roll over to next month or square-up before expiry. Else, you may face the ...
There is a winding-up procedure to be followed, with checks and balances to protect unit-holders
In a world under lockdown, the kitchen is a ticket to freedom and food is a source of solace as well as ...
As the social fabric frays in a global pandemic, theories of the virtuously selfish individual come in for ...
Author Stephen Jenkinson’s writings on death are a salve when confronted with the fragility of being alive
A Goa resident reflects on how the lockdown has robbed her village of familiar faces, conversations and ...
It has changed people overnight and these changes will, in turn, have a big impact on businesses and brands
Stay relevant, humble, authentic, transparent and honest
The ad business, like every other business, is deeply affected by the Covid-19 lockdown. Income and cash flow ...
The shift will be driven by three factors, says Nigel Vaz, Global CEO of Publicis Sapient
The lockdown has impacted the pace of procurement, driving prices below MSP in MP and Rajasthan, even as costs ...
Farmers have reaped a bumper rabi harvest of 1 crore tonnes of paddy
Owing to the lockdown, the availability of jute for packaging could prove to be a problem, as mills have not ...
The aviation industry’s high expectations that the government will bail out the sector may be “unrealistic,” ...