Doyen of nutrition research Dr Colathur Gopalan passes away

Our Bureau

Hyderabad, October 3

The doyen of nutrition research in India, Colathur Gopalan, passed away today in Chennai. He turned 100 in November, 2018. Gopalan was a recipient of the Padma Shri and the Padma Bhushan.

During a career spanning six decades, Dr Gopalan gained wide respect for his pathbreaking contributions in nutrition. He held eminent positions, including being the Director of the National Institute of a Nutrition (NIN), Hyderabad, and the Director General of the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) from 1973-79.

Ailing for some time, Gopalan passed away in the early hours of Thursday morning. He had been living with his daughter in Chennai for the last few years. Gopalan is survived by his son, Sarath Gopalan and daughter Malini. His wife Shweta passed away in 2013.

Gopalan was born on November 29, 1918, in Salem, Tamil Nadu. He finished his schooling from Madras Christian College and then earned an MBBS degree from Madras Medical College and an MD from Madras University.

An Institution builder, Gopalan helped to set up three national institutes for research in Malaria, Leprosy and Vector Control Research. The Nutritive Value of Indian Foods is his brainchild as are many other initiatives on nutrition.