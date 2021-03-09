DRDO’s fuel cell based Air Independent Propulsion System crosses milestone of user specific tests

Bonjour, new guests from small-town India
Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has achieved an important milestone in the development of Air Independent Propulsion (AIP) System by proving the land-based prototype on Monday.
The plant was operated in endurance mode and max power mode as per the user requirements. The system is being developed by Naval Materials Research Laboratory (NMRL) of DRDO.
AIP has a force multiplier effect on lethality of a diesel electric submarine as it enhances the submerged endurance of the boat, several folds. Fuel cell-based AIP has merits in performance compared to other technologies.
While there are different types of AIP systems being pursued internationally, fuel cell-based AIP of NMRL is unique as the hydrogen is generated onboard.
The technology has been successfully developed with the support of industry partners L&T and Thermax. It has now reached the stage of maturity for fitment into target vessels.
Raksha Mantri Rajnath Singh congratulated DRDO, Indian Navy and Industry for the achievement, according to a statement.
Secretary DDR&D and Chairman DRDO, G Satheesh Reddy appreciated the efforts of the teams involved in the successful development. He called upon the DRDO fraternity to come up with more such advanced technological achievements by putting extraordinary efforts.
