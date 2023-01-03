TTDC will shortly open a renovated drive-in multi cuisine restaurant at Island Grounds,Chennai. | Photo Credit: BIJOY GHOSH

Chennai will soon get a new attraction - a drive-in-open-theatre at the renovated drive-in-restaurant inside the Island Grounds. The Tamil Nadu Tourism Development Corporation (TTDC) has revamped the Hotel Tamil Nadu Drive-in at a cost of nearly ₹50 lakh to create the new ambience.

“It will be a fusion of refreshing ambience, a variety of foods and beverages along with a spacious open theatre to spend your movie nights at Island Grounds,” says a TTDC tweet.

Chennai had a drive-in-theatre - Prarthana - on the East Coast Road. However, this was shut down at the peak of the Covid pandemic. The drive-in at Island Grounds in the heart of the city is likely to provide both dining and entertainment experience, said a source.

The renovated facility will house a drive-in-theatre, a barbeque station, a coffee house and a multi-cuisine restaurant. Sources said the facility is likely to be inaugurated this week.

Food, entertainment

The drive-in-theatre can accommodate around 20 cars, and will be scaled up depending upon the response. It will stream popular movies and sports matches. One can also book the theatre for any special occasion such as product launch, concert and stand-up show, the source said.

The BBQ station will serve barbeques, tandoori, tikka, kebab and grill. A few varieties will be exclusively made available for weekends. The drive-in can accommodate 25 customers at a time. The restaurant will have a 50-seat capacity.

The Drive-In’s Resto Bar - Long Island will offer a spacious lounge, and a variety of food and beverage options, the source said.

