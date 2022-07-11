Edapaddi K Palaniswami appointed as AIADMK’s interim general secretary

Former Tamil Nadu chief minister Edapaddi K Palaniswami on Monday was appointed as the interim general secretary of the AIADMK at the party’s general council meeting, soon after the Madras High Court allowed the meeting to go ahead in the morning..

The council adopted resolutions to revive the general secretary’s post and the election for the same will be held four months from now.

Interestingly, the announcement was made at around 10 am - in between Raaghukaalam (between 7.30 am and 9 am) and Yamagandam (between 10.30 and and 12 noon) - that is considered to be an inauspicious period.

Early in the day, supporters of both EPS and O Paneerselvam were engaged in a tussle at the party’s headquarters. Following this, the police cordoned off the entire place.

The AIADMK general council adopted a resolution to revive the general secretary’s post and to ensure election of a person for the post by the primary members of the party. This paved the way for EPS to formally become the interim general secretary of the party. Single leadership is the need of the hour to take on the DMK government effectively and to help the party regain power, the resolution said.

Natham R Viswanathan proposed 16 resolutions and urged the GC members to adopt them unanimously, with D Jayakumar seconding the proposal.

Earlier, Justice Krishnan Ramasamy rejected a plea by Panneerselvam to stall the meeting, stating the will of the majority should prevail in a democracy and that courts cannot interfere. The meeting can go on in accordance with law, and a civil suit can be filed if anyone was aggrieved that it was not conducted in accordance with law, the Judge said..