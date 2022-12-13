The Manipal-based TA Pai Management Institute (TAPMI) has achieved 100 per cent placement in PGDM-BKFS (Post Graduation Diploma in Management – Banking and Financial Services) programme for the batch of 2021-23 with an average salary of ₹15.7 lakh per annum.

The highest package this year was ₹22.3 lakh, and the average CTC of the top 10 students was ₹21.7 lakh.

As many as 59 students were eligible for placements, and all 59 students were placed across 21 companies. Of this, 17 students were offered pre-placement through summer internships with an average package of ₹15.7 lakh.

Madhu Veeraraghavan, Director of TAPMI, said: “TAPMI’s strong placement is an outcome of our industry-relevant curriculum that focuses on imparting skills and competencies to contend with challenges and opportunities in today’s complex environment.”

This year’s key recruiters included Arcesium, Accenture Operations, Citi Corp, CRISIL, Deloitte, EY GDS, EY India, Goldman Sachs, HCL, HDFC Bank, HSBC Bank, ITH Technologies, Jean Martin, JPMorgan Chase & Co., Kotak Bank, Lowe’s, SBI Capital, TATA Capital, ThemePro, Tresvista, and Wells Fargo.