482 students join TAPMI’s PGDM programmes

As many as 482 students have joined the latest batch of PGDM (Post Graduate Diploma in Management) programmes of TA Pai Management Institute (TAPMI) at the Manipal campus.

The 482-strong batch, with an average CAT score of 90 percentile, has students 26 States with diverse educational background. Women constitute 38 per cent.

The PGDM batches include the first batch of PGDM (Marketing and Sales Management).

Welcoming the new batch, Madhu Veeraraghavan, Director of TAPMI, said the induction exemplifies TAPMI’s approach, as some of the institution’s notable alumni connect with incoming students to orient them to the latest and emerging trends in the industry.