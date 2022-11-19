The Scientific Advisor to Defence Minister, G Satheesh Reddy, has asked the academic institutes to become the hubs for fostering innovation and entrepreneurship while exchanging knowledge to push research.

Delivering the 30th convocation of Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE) in Manipal on Saturday, he said innovation is taking place in all aspects of life. Artificial Intelligence and Industry 4.0 are making inroads into technology. Utilising these changes to improve the lives must be the goal, he said, adding: “I firmly believe that the youth of our country will surely innovate, making our country strong.”

Urging the graduating students to devote their abilities for nation building, achieving global harmony, he touched upon the future defence technologies that will be conceived, designed, developed, tested, and manufactured entirely in India.

Reddy highlighted the current state of defence start-ups in India and government’s measures like the Technology Development Fund and the ‘Dare to Dream’ programmes to attract young talents work on defence applications.

HS Ballal, Pro Chancellor of MAHE; Ranjan R Pai, President of MAHE Trust and Chairman of Manipal Education and Medical Group; Lt Gen MD Venkatesh, Vice Chancellor of MAHE; and Narayana Sabhahit, Registrar of MAHE; were present on the occasion.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit