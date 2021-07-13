AdmitKard raises ₹10 crore in pre-Series A round from EdTech start-up founders

Ports hit as cargo growth declines
Oversupply of capacity and intensified inter-port competition are putting pressure on the industry
AdmitKard, an edtech platform that simplifies accessing higher education abroad, has raised ₹10 crore in a pre-Series A Round primarily from founders of edtech platforms who have invested in their personal capacity.
Well known edtech start-ups founders like Vamsi Krishna & Pulkit Jain of Vedantu, Mayank Kumar of upGrad, Gaurav Munjal, Roman Saini & Sumit Jain of Unacademy, Tanushree Nagori, Aditya Shankar and Ravi Sekhar of DoubtNut, Akshay Saxena of Avanti, and other prominent investors including Pankaj Chaddah (ex-Zomato), Suhail Sameer and Dhruv Dhanraj Bahl of BharatPe ,Vijay Arisetty (MyGate), Anand Chandrasekaran (ex-Snapdeal, Facebook), Sameer Guglani of Morpheus Gang, BCG Partners, MD of JPMorgan participated in this round.
“During the pandemic, we realized that students were not able to travel abroad due to the closed international borders. To enable that we realized the guidance to the students’ needs to be product-driven instead of being dependent on humans. We sought guidance from our mentors from other edtech companies and de-skilled the entire counselling process, solving a major problem of counsellors in this industry” said Rachit Agrawal, co-founder, AdmitKard
“I have been a mentor to Rachit & Piyush for a long time now and have seen the journey of AdmitKard. Their focus on productizing student guidance and de-skilling the role of a counsellor is a big win as it solves a very fundamental problem of talent quality and standardization at scale. I am happy to be a part of their growth journey” said Vamsi Krishna – co-founder, Vedantu.
Including the current round, AdmitKard has raised a total of ₹17 crore. It has created a community of international students and those looking to study abroad. The platform has served students not only from 26 states, in India but also served few students from other countries like Sri Lanka, Nepal, Afghanistan, Nigeria, Vietnam as well. The company has counselled over 25,000 students, processing around 12,000 applications, with a portfolio of over 2,300 universities across the globe.
Oversupply of capacity and intensified inter-port competition are putting pressure on the industry
Will Mansukh Mandaviya’s control over the health and chemicals and fertilizers ministries spell synergy or a ...
Companies spell out their policy wish list for green mobility to kick in
Audible’s India head Shailesh Salwani on the growing market for audio books during the pandemic
What do indices other than the Nifty and Sensex say about market direction? We take stock of the key levels to ...
Takeover of DHFL could impact the loan book quality and capital adequacy of combined entity
The Nifty 50 tests base at 15,635 and next is at 15,500. For Sensex, 52,000 is vital
Valuations do matter for investor returns even in new-age technology-driven companies
But Italy are worthy winners of a wonderful football spectacle
Rasheed Kidwai’s book on the Gwalior royal family is as much a palace chronicle as it is a companion volume to ...
A new interactive map of Maximum City plots the flora and fauna of the megapolis
A unique environmental drama, the recently released ‘Sherni’ is earning accolades from leading Indian ...
Chemical- free, cruelty-free sustainable beauty labels are exploding as consumers get inscreasingly conscious
Time & TideTime and Tide wait for none. P&G’s fabric care brand Tide’s new ad campaign is on this ...
Audible’s India head Shailesh Salwani on the growing market for audio books during the pandemic
According to InMobi’s State of Programmatic Mobile Video Advertising in India report, there are 356 million ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...