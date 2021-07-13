AdmitKard raises ₹10 crore in pre-Series A round from EdTech start-up founders

AdmitKard, an edtech platform that simplifies accessing higher education abroad, has raised ₹10 crore in a pre-Series A Round primarily from founders of edtech platforms who have invested in their personal capacity.

Well known edtech start-ups founders like Vamsi Krishna & Pulkit Jain of Vedantu, Mayank Kumar of upGrad, Gaurav Munjal, Roman Saini & Sumit Jain of Unacademy, Tanushree Nagori, Aditya Shankar and Ravi Sekhar of DoubtNut, Akshay Saxena of Avanti, and other prominent investors including Pankaj Chaddah (ex-Zomato), Suhail Sameer and Dhruv Dhanraj Bahl of BharatPe ,Vijay Arisetty (MyGate), Anand Chandrasekaran (ex-Snapdeal, Facebook), Sameer Guglani of Morpheus Gang, BCG Partners, MD of JPMorgan participated in this round.

“During the pandemic, we realized that students were not able to travel abroad due to the closed international borders. To enable that we realized the guidance to the students’ needs to be product-driven instead of being dependent on humans. We sought guidance from our mentors from other edtech companies and de-skilled the entire counselling process, solving a major problem of counsellors in this industry” said Rachit Agrawal, co-founder, AdmitKard

“I have been a mentor to Rachit & Piyush for a long time now and have seen the journey of AdmitKard. Their focus on productizing student guidance and de-skilling the role of a counsellor is a big win as it solves a very fundamental problem of talent quality and standardization at scale. I am happy to be a part of their growth journey” said Vamsi Krishna – co-founder, Vedantu.

Including the current round, AdmitKard has raised a total of ₹17 crore. It has created a community of international students and those looking to study abroad. The platform has served students not only from 26 states, in India but also served few students from other countries like Sri Lanka, Nepal, Afghanistan, Nigeria, Vietnam as well. The company has counselled over 25,000 students, processing around 12,000 applications, with a portfolio of over 2,300 universities across the globe.