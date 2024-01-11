AI-first edtech company ConveGenius has raised $7 million (₹58 crore) as part of a growth financing round from the Michael & Susan Dell Foundation (MSDF). The round also saw participation from other existing investors like Bace Capital, Heritas Capital, and Gray Matters Capital.

“The capital raised will help us export another Indian technology to global markets,” said Jairaj Bhattacharya, co-founder and managing director of ConveGenius.

Founded in 2013, the company operates three business verticals like SwiftChat’s conversational AI bot store, which has 143 million registered user profiles and has been adopted in over 5,77,000 schools in India. Meanwhile, Swift School’s personalized adaptive learning platform has been implemented in more than 25,000 schools across 16 states in India.

Additionally, Swift Insights’ large-scale assessments and data intelligence platform offers measuring learning outcomes for 7 million students across 20 states in India and four global countries.

“We are dedicated to driving improved learning outcomes for children by enhancing the quality of education, not just in India but worldwide. The company’s impact is measurable and scalable, and we look forward to working with them to reach millions of students,” said Dhun Davar, Head of Social Finance, UBS Optimus Foundation, and Head of Social Impact & Philanthropy, India and Middle East, UBS.

Moreover, according to Ali Shariff, Partner at Mount Judi Ventures, the company is on a journey to transform public education systems, one of the toughest frontiers in the K–12 space.