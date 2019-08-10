All 477 graduating students at IIIT-H got placements

All of the 477 graduating students at the 18th Convocation of the International Institute of Information Technology (IIIT-Hyderabad) on Saturday have bagged placements.

“A total of 117 companies registered for conducting placements and made job offers to these graduating students. The institute had 100 per cent placements in the just concluding placement season,” an IIIT-H executive said.

Shreya Mittal and Pranav Bhasin, who received the B.Tech Best All-rounder awards at the Convocation, have secured a job in Google and Facebook respectively.

As many as 17 PhD students and 125 Masters students have also received their degrees at the Convocation held here.

Delivering the Convocation address, M.V.S Valiathan, eminent cardiac surgeon, spoke on how information technology was helping in analysing the medical data and giving insights into the disease patterns.

Giving students a peek view of ancient medical wizard Sushruta’s Compendium, he said it described as many as 120 surgical instruments.

Faculty and students together last year produced and presented 325 research papers in various conferences and journals.

Pernod Ricard India Foundation (PRIF) gave us Rs 3 crores to support six startups and to support research in areas with social impact. Ripple, a leading Silicon Valley financial technology company selected IIIT Hyderabad for a Blockchain Centre of Excellence with a total support of $1 million over five years, P J Narayanan, IIIT(H) Director, said in his address.