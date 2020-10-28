Allcargo’s Shetty named Chairman of NITIE’s Board of Governors

Shashi Kiran Shetty, Chairman, Allcargo Logistics Ltd and Gati Ltd, has been appointed by the Ministry of Education as the Chairman of the Society and Board of Governors of the National Institute of Industrial Engineering (NITIE) for a four-year term, an official statement said.

NITIE, located at Powai, Mumbai, was set up by the Central Government with the assistance of United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) through the International Labour Organization (ILO) to create skilled professionals.

NITIE offers postgraduate diplomas in management and industrial engineering, doctoral fellowship programs and also trains over 2,000 professionals through its various week-long Management Development Programs (MDPs) and the Unit Based Programs (UBPs) in different areas of industrial engineering and management.