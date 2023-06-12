Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has formally launched the distribution of Jagananna Vidya Kanuka kits worth ₹1,042 crore.

The education kits will be distributed to over 43 lakh students of classes 1 to 10th studying in government and aided schools across the State.

Addressing students and their parents on the occasion, the Chief Minister said the Government had introduced ‘revolutionary changes’ in the educational sector to ensure that each family brings out professionals and leaders.

The kits comprise bilingual text books of English and Telugu contents, note books, work books, three pairs of stitched uniforms, a pair of shoes with two pairs of socks, belt and a school bag along with Oxford English-Telugu dictionary for students of classes 6 to 10 and pictorial dictionary for students of classes 1 to 5, according to a release.