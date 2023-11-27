Ashoka University has entered into a partnership with Carl Zeiss India (ZEISS Group) to establish a ‘Core Imaging Facility’.

Under this partnership, the company will provide the university with cutting-edge microscopy technology, including high resolution, super resolution, high content microscopes.

The facility will serve researchers, students and collaborators in fields such as cell biology, biophysics, soft matter, and structural biology. It will be housed at the university’s campus in Sonepat.

The MoU was signed between the university and the Research Microscopy Solutions (RMS) division of ZEISS. The company is part of Carl Zeiss AG, a German manufacturer founded in 1846, which is a global leader in optical systems and optoelectronics.

Under the agreement, ZEISS will station expert system operators at the facility to assist researchers in adequately utilising the equipment during their scientific explorations. Furthermore, the two partners will work together to create awareness and provide opportunities to the research community through the facility. This includes periodic microscopy courses, conferences, and workshops for STEM students.

Amarjeet Singh Tak, Head of RMS Division for India and Neighbouring Countries, said, “We believe that by combining our expertise with the academic excellence of Ashoka University, we can create a platform that fosters groundbreaking discoveries and sets new standards in scientific exploration”.

“The Core Imaging Facility by ZEISS at Ashoka University will not only showcase ZEISS’s cutting-edge technology but also serve as a testament to our enduring heritage in microscopy solutions,” he added.