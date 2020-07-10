AWS Educate partners with higher education institutions to develop, integrate Cloud curriculum as part of degree, diploma programs

Bengaluru, July 10

In a new approach, seven higher education institutions in India will adopt cloud computing curricula from the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Educate global initiative into their mainstream college syllabus to help develop the next generation of cloud professionals. The cloud computing content will be offered as part of undergraduate degree and postgraduate diploma programs starting in September 2020.

The education institutions offering the newly-designed Bachelor of Technology degree programs in Information Technology (IT) and Computer Science are: Chitkara University, Punjab; Galgotias University, Uttar Pradesh; Manav Rachna University, Delhi and NCR; Noida Institute of Engineering and Technology, Uttar Pradesh; Sharda University, Delhi and NCR; and SRM Institute of Science and Technology, Tamil Nadu. The ASM Institute of Management and Computer Studies in Maharashtra will offer syllabus combined with the AWS Educate cloud curricula for its Post Graduate Diploma in Management – Emerging Technology.

Cloud computing is a top workforce skill sought by companies, as reported by a LinkedIn study conducted annually over the last five years. This new effort to integrate cloud computing curricula in mainstream college education will help address the growing requirement for cloud skills in India by providing students with knowledge and competency-based credentials in skills such as cloud architecture, data analytics, cyber-security, machine learning (ML), and software development.

“Building a cloud-ready workforce is key to enabling technology-led growth in India that will drive innovation at speed and create impact at scale,” said Rahul Sharma, President, India and South Asia Public Sector, Amazon Internet Services Private Limited. “Integrating cloud curricula as part of mainstream college education represents a shift in the way the industry and academia can come together to build the next-generation of highly-skilled cloud professionals. We are honoured to work with accredited education institutions in India to drive this change.”

All students participating in the degree and diploma programs will be enrolled in AWS Educate, Amazon’s global initiative to provide students comprehensive resources for building skills in the cloud, and provided with AWS promotional credits to gain real-world, hands-on experience using AWS cloud technology. Additionally, AWS Educate provides access to the AWS Educate Job Board, a feature that allows students to search and apply for thousands of cloud jobs and internship opportunities from Amazon and other companies around the world. AWS Educate is used in more than 200 countries and territories. It connects more than 3,500 institutions, over 10,000 educators, and hundreds of thousands of students.

NASSCOM, a not-for-profit, apex body for the technology industry in India, is supporting this effort. NASSCOM will facilitate greater industry participation by engaging key employers in IT and information technology-enabled services (ITeS) segments in India, to build a talent pipeline equipped with cloud skills.

ICT Academy, a not-for-profit society that works within the Government of India and collaborates with state governments and industry to train higher education teachers and industry-ready students, will also assist the education institutions with faculty development and curriculum alignment.