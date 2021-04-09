B-Camp and Fest to pitch tent in Karnataka

The answer is blowing in the wind
The George brothers’ Avatar small wind turbine is generating electricity for troops in Leh
B-Camp and Fest, a learning programme and knowledge ecosystem pioneered by Kerala-based edu-tech start-up Bloombloom, is now travelling beyond the inter-state border to pitch a tent in Karnataka where it will introduce its online and offline programmes to school-going children.
Curated as segments of discovery, mastery and internship, the programmes are expected to have benefited more than 6,000 children under the guidance of over 500 educators, a spokesman for the start-up said here. The programmes seek to inculcate a culture of innovation in children, he added.
Calling itself the world’s first university of collaborative education, Bloombloom has been active in Kerala’s education arena for the past five years. Its programmes are intended to discover the real passion of children and equip them to be creators, innovators, entrepreneurs, and changemakers, the spokesman said.
Princess Pooyam Tirunal Gouri Parvathy Bayi of the Travancore Royal Family handed over the learning programme on Sunday last to Ashwath Narayan, Karnataka’s Deputy Chief Minister and Minister for Higher Education, IT, Science & Technology, Skill Development and Entrepreneurship.
Arjun Sooraj, the 11-year-old astrophysics prodigy, who has built an observatory in his home and conducts classes for students becoming a part of the knowledge ecosystem, attended the event.
B-Camp and Fest has partnered with passionate educators and the who’s who in segments such as astrophysics, governance, art, coding, game development, and B-genius, ensuring 21 hours of monthly classes for each participant, said R Abhilash, founder of Bloombloom.
From the 21-day discovery summit covering 21 topics under the mentorship of 21 experts in each stream to the year-long learning programme and after-school sessions and internships, the gamified, application-driven programme is packed with exciting activities and challenges.
The unveiling of B-Camp and Fest also saw the announcement of FEST scholarships for 50 deserving, underprivileged talents from Malleswar, the constituency of Aswath Narayan. Bloombloom has now its wings spread over Kerala, Bengaluru, Qatar and the UAE, Abhilash pointed out.
