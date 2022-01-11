Bandhan Konnagar holds convocation ceremony for first PG batch in Banking and Finance

Bandhan Konnagar, the development work implementing wing of Bandhan Bank, held the convocation ceremony for the first batch passing out of the PG Diploma Course in Banking and Finance affiliated with MAKAUT (Maulana Abul Kalam Azad University of Technology).

As many as 60 students between 21 and 27 years of age have been awarded PG diplomas and all of them have been placed in Bandhan Bank’s head office and several of its branches, said a press statement.

The convocation took place in the Bandhan School of Development Management, Kolkata and Prof. Saikat Maitra, Vice-Chancellor-MAKAUT, West Bengal handed over the certificates to the students.

Bandhan has a residential learning centre at Rajpur near Sonarpur, which facilitates 210 residential students. Another new learning centre is expected to come up at Shantiniketan in West Bengal. This centre, which is expected to be up and running soon, would accommodate 240 students.

“We are delighted to have partnered with MAKAUT and offered our students a highly pertinent course in banking and finance. We have created the course curriculum, keeping in mind the need of the hour. Students have learnt the practical aspects of banking here and prepared themselves to lead the banking industry in the near future. I’m glad to announce that all students of this batch have been recruited by Bandhan Bank,” Chandra Shekhar Ghosh, MD & CEO, Bandhan Bank said in the statement.