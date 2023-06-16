Bhallamudi Ravi has assumed charge as new Director of National Institute of Technology Karnataka (NITK) at Surathkal in Mangaluru.

Prasad Krishna, Director NIT Calicut, who had the additional charge of Director at NITK, handed over the charge of Director NITK to Ravi on Thursday.

Prior to this appointment, Ravi was at IIT Bombay as an Institute Chair Professor of Mechanical Engineering. He is an alumni of NIT (Rourkela) and had completed his master’s and PhD at IISc Bengaluru. He is known for his contributions in the fields of metal casting and medical devices, and headed the Desai Sethi School of Entrepreneurship.

Prasad Krishna, who welcomed the new Director, said: “NITK is a role model for the entire NIT system, including NIT Calicut. As an alumnus of NITK, I am always proud of my alma mater. I am sure that under the able leadership of Prof B Ravi, NITK Surathkal will give a tough competition to the top IITs in the NIRF India Rankings. I am confident that Prof Ravi will further the vision of this great institute.”

Ravi thanked Prasad Krishna as well as all other stakeholders, including faculty, staff, students and alumni, for their dedicated efforts in making NITK a widely admired institute. He sought their ideas and support for taking the institute to greater excellence and impact.