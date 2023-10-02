Charity, while well-intentioned, should aim for sustainable empowerment, not dependency, said social entrepreneur and Magsaysay Award winner Anshu Gupta, founder of Goonj. Gupta, who was the chief guest at Birla Institute of Management Technology’s (BIMTECH) 36th Foundation Day today, said, “We must cherish our education and uphold the dignity of every individual. Subsidies are opportunities, not entitlements, and giving back enriches us all. In a world where education remains our most enduring subsidy, let’s ensure it reaches everyone.”

Addressing faculty and students, Gupta said, “I come from a family of engineers—a very determined family that ensured everyone studied well. There were not many financial resources back then. It is a huge investment for the generation that never thought of buying a car but invested more in the education of all of us. From a determined family with limited means to witnessing life’s complexities, I learned that challenges come in various forms.”

BIMTECH’s three-day celebration, commencing on September 30th and continuing through October 1st, featured performances by the National School of Drama Repertory group with drama “Maaee Ree Main Kaa Se Kahun”, directed by Ajay Kumar, and the Asmita Theatre Group from New Delhi with drama “Andha Yug,” directed by Arvind Gaur.

Harivansh Chaturvedi, Director, BIMTECH, said in a release, “Mahatma Gandhi’s eleven vows, including truth, nonviolence, simplicity, and duty towards humanity, remain profoundly relevant, not just in India but across the globe. BIMTECH’s choice to commence on October 2nd, Gandhi’s birthday, reflects his enduring impact.”

On the occasion, BIMTECH also bestowed various awards, like the Basant Kumar Birla Distinguished Scholar Award, 2022; the Best Researcher and Teaching Excellence Award, 2022.