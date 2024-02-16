BITS Pilani has forayed into Design Education with the launch of BITS Design School. The future-focused design school is modelled on top global design institutes and is being set up in Mumbai.

BITS Design School will uniquely combine Technology, Business, and Entrepreneurship, core elements of the BITS DNA, with the creative arts to nurture a new generation of future-ready Design professionals poised to contribute actively to India’s aspiration to be a developed nation by 2047.

Graduates will be equipped with transdisciplinary and in-demand competencies to take on C-Suite positions as they grow .

Kumar Mangalam Birla, Chancellor of BITS Pilani, said from manufacturing to services and retail to technology, design is shaping the future of how businesses approach problem-solving and innovation.

BITS Design School will reimagine design education with a bold, trans-disciplinary, competency-based approach and embrace avenues where design can positively impact people, businesses, and the world, he said.

“We will nurture a new generation of leaders who will use design to create value and solve problems for a better world,” he added.

BITS Design School will introduce a four-year, residential Bachelor of Design (Honours) programme in the academic year 2024-25, followed by a Master’s Degree programme and a Faculty Development programme for Design Educators over the next two years.

Admissions open on February 26 for the founding class who will be taught by international visiting faculty and a marquee Indian faculty trained at the top Design schools in the world.

BITSDES students will gain access to and benefit from the over 1.80 lakh BITS Pilani Alumni Network spanning 55 countries.

A world-class, fully residential permanent campus will house BITS Design School, BITS School of Management, and BITS Law School. It is being built over 63 acres in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region with modern infrastructure, and the endeavour is to make it a zero-carbon footprint campus over time.

While the permanent campus will be operational in early 2025, BITS Design School will commence its first academic session in August out of the interim campus in Powai, Mumbai.

Meritorious students will receive generous scholarships to enable access and ensure the diversity of the cohort.