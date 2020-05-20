‘Board exams to be conducted in a staggered manner; safety protocals mandatory’

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has come up with certain conditions to conduct Board exams of Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE) and state education boards.

“As per the conditions, no examination centre will be allowed in the containment zone. It will be mandatory for teachers, staff and students to wear face masks. There should also be a provision of thermal screening and sanitiser at the centre and social distancing to be followed in the examination centres,” said the official statement issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs.

Additionally, as exams are to be conducted by different boards, their exam schedule should be staggered. Special buses may be arranged by the states and Union Territories (UTs) for transportation of students, it added.

“Taking into consideration the academic interest of large number of students, it has been decided to grant exemption from the lockdown measures to conduct Board examination for classes X and XII, with few conditions like social distancing, face mask etc, for their safety,” tweeted Home Minister Amit Shah.

Earlier this week, CBSE announced the revised exam schedule for classes X and XII that is to be conducted on July 1-15.