BYJU’S adds student engagement tracker to its online tutoring program

BYJU’S online tutoring program, BYJU’S Classes has added a host of new features like a doubt resolution teacher, student engagement tracker, raise hand functionality and whiteboard mode among others.

“In the limited launch of these features, BYJU’S Classes has seen 3x increase in the student engagement levels, based on the number of doubts or questions they ask, and other student-initiated action,” Mrinal Mohit, Chief Operating Officer, BYJU’S told BusinessLine.

He added that the company also plans to add features that would use data analytics to inform teachers of a student’s understanding of various topics. For instance, if the teacher is going to teach fractions, they would have prior knowledge on which the students had struggled with the concepts of numerator and denominator in the previous class. This would allow teachers to give more individual attention to those students. This feature is yet to be launched.

Teacher, students interaction

Further, BYJU’S Classes of 25 students will now have an additional doubt resolution teacher who will interact with students and solve instant doubts after they watch the course video taught by the expert teachers. The company claims to have spent about 8 years creating these course-specific videos.

BYJU’S has essentially divided its 55-minute classes into small capsules, to include in-between live doubt sessions with the second teacher. However, the length of classes remains the same. Mohit argues that the learning becomes faster if the doubts are readily resolved during the sessions. Further, there is also student assessment done between the two subsequent classes. This helps teachers to know which areas did the students struggled with and so they are able to address that in the next class. Also, the same teacher engages with the students in all classes so there is a continued connection.

Jiny Thattil, Sr Vice President - Engineering, BYJU’S added that BYJU’S Classes interface has been optimised for low bandwidth networks to offer uninterrupted, real-time support in online classes.

Commenting on the possibility of implementing the technology platform in a B2B model, where schools and colleges could also benefit for this, Mohit said, “This is a classroom of future. I can say with confidence, that this is the way that teaching should be and we are attacking a basic problem that has a very high impact. On how will we use it, I think we have just launched it, and let's see how it goes.”